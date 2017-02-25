Previous Story
Friday’s Scores
Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
Comment: 0
Pickerington N. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24
Bloom-Carroll 42, Johnstown-Monroe 29
Goshen 53, Batavia 24
Newton Falls 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22
Pickerington N. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24
Bloom-Carroll 42, Johnstown-Monroe 29
Goshen 53, Batavia 24
Newton Falls 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22
113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form
Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN
Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement