Former Japanese Defense Minister To Give Talk In Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A former Japanese defense minister will discuss the administration of President Donald Trump and the importance of the U.S.-Japanese alliance at an upcoming talk in Ohio.

Satoshi Morimoto’s March 2 appearance at the Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek follows a recent visit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHIN’-zoh AH’-bay).

Ohio is home to 482 Japanese facilities employing around 73,000 people.

A recent survey by the Consulate General of Japan in Detroit found 14 high schools and seven elementary and middle schools in Ohio offer Japanese language courses. Roughly 1,300 students are enrolled. Twenty-three colleges and universities also offer Japanese language programs, with about 2,300 enrolled.

Consul General Mitsuhiro Wada says he has visited many of the Ohio schools that teach Japanese and been impressed with students’ enthusiasm.

