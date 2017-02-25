MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former Japanese Defense Minister To Give Talk In Beavercreek

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A former Japanese defense minister will discuss the administration of President Donald Trump and the importance of the U.S.-Japanese alliance at an upcoming talk in Ohio.

Satoshi Morimoto’s March 2 appearance at the Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek follows a recent visit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHIN’-zoh AH’-bay).

Ohio is home to 482 Japanese facilities employing around 73,000 people.

A recent survey by the Consulate General of Japan in Detroit found 14 high schools and seven elementary and middle schools in Ohio offer Japanese language courses. Roughly 1,300 students are enrolled. Twenty-three colleges and universities also offer Japanese language programs, with about 2,300 enrolled.

Consul General Mitsuhiro Wada says he has visited many of the Ohio schools that teach Japanese and been impressed with students’ enthusiasm.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company