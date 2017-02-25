Democrats: GOP Medicaid Reform Plan Is Really About Tax Cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic governors say a proposal by their Republican counterparts to overhaul Medicaid is really just a smoke screen for tax cuts for the wealthy.

GOP governors intend to present Congress with a plan they say would give states more flexibility to administer health coverage for poorer residents. The Republican proposal is also meant to protect states from absorbing the costs of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington and other Democratic governors said Saturday that the GOP plan won’t improve health care for anyone. He says it’s really meant to cut spending on Medicaid to finance tax cuts.

Inslee says a repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law is not inevitable. He says Democrats can win over GOP lawmakers who’ve been facing angry constituents at town hall meetings.

