Cleveland State Cruises In 2nd Half, Beats Youngstown State

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rob Edwards scored 20 points and Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 69-55 in a Horizon League regular season finale on Saturday.

The Vikings (9-21, 5-13) snapped a three-game skid and Youngstown State (11-20, 5-13) has lost seven of its last eight games. Both teams open the conference tournament in first round games on Friday.

Edwards shot just 4 of 16 from the field but made 11 of 14 free throws. Demonte Flannigan added 15 for Cleveland State. Terrell Hales grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, but didn’t take a shot.

Jorden Kaufman scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Penguins. Cameron Morse had 15 points.

The Vikings took the lead for good four minutes in and built a 30-26 halftime lead. Cleveland State opened the second half on a 21-15 surge for a 51-41 lead, and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

