Bowling Green Pulls Away From Miami (Ohio) 70-54

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Antwon Lillard scored 16 points and Rasheed Worrell had seven of his 11 in a late game-breaking run and Bowling Green defeated Miami (Ohio) 70-54 on Saturday.

Zack Denny and Ismail Ali added 10 points apiece for the Falcons (13-16, 7-9), who swept the season series for the first time in five years.

Bowling Green led 30-24 at the half and was holding a five-point lead before Worrell completed a 3-point play with 7:11 remaining. He followed with a layup on the next possession before Lillard made a pair of free throws. Worrell capped the 9-0 run with two free throws with 5:17 to play.

Ali, Lillard and Worrell combined for the last 31 Falcons points.

Michael Weathers and Abdoulaye Harouna had 16 points apiece for the Redhawks (10-19, 3-13).

Bowling Green shot 47 percent despite going 3 of 18 from 3-point range. Miami was 2 of 24 from distance.

