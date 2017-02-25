Atkinson Scores 30, No. 23 Temple Women Roll Cincy 88-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tanaya Atkinson scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 23 Temple to an 88-64 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Alliya Butts added 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Feyonda Fitzgerald 18 with 11 assists as the Owls (22-6, 12-3 American) bounced back in a big way after being thumped by No. 1 UConn on Wednesday. Temple scored the first six points of the game and the last 17 of the first quarter to lead 23-2. Atkinson had nine points and Butts eight.

Butts had 21 Atkinson 17 by the half when the Owls led 47-25 in the final game at McGonigle Hall.

Temple finished with a 41-27 rebounding advantage and had 21 assists on 32 baskets. The Owls had 10 3-pointers to five for Cincinnati.

Shanice Johnson had 15 points and Sam Rodgers 13 for the Bearcats (16-12, 7-8).

Temple closes the regular season at Central Florida on Monday and clinches the second seed with a win.

