Teen’s Shooting Adds To Increased Toledo Homicides This Year

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in a vehicle is the ninth homicide this year in Toledo, which has seen an increase in slayings compared with previous years.

Police say Maumee High School student Collin Doyle was shot Wednesday night while in the back of a vehicle carrying three other people. He died later at a hospital. A 16-year-old boy also was shot but was expected to survive.

Police say it appears the teens’ vehicle was meeting two males in another vehicle near a park on Toledo’s west side when one of those males opened fire. Investigators didn’t immediately provide information about any suspects.

The Blade newspaper reports Toledo hasn’t started the year with so many slayings in at least a decade.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company