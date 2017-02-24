Teen Girl Faces Murder Charge In Father’s Shooting In Ohio

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father is expected to be in juvenile court for an initial appearance on an aggravated murder charge.

Hamilton police say the teenager called Thursday morning and said: “I just shot my dad.” She was sobbing on the 911 call, and said “somebody come and put me in handcuffs.”

Police say they found 71-year-old James Allen Ponder shot in the face inside the family’s southwest Ohio home; he died at a hospital.

Authorities say the girl said she didn’t know why she shot him, and repeatedly said she was sorry.

She was being held at a juvenile detention center. She was expected to be in court Friday.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company