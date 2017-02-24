Police: Woman Hit By Rapid Transit Train In Ohio Dies

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman hit by a rapid transit train as she tried to climb up on the platform of a Cleveland train station has died.

Police and fire officials say the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority train hit the 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators say the woman was with a group of people passing out promotional flyers in the neighborhood. Police say the group ran across the tracks and the woman was climbing onto the platform when an eastbound RTA train hit her.

Cleveland.com reports that RTA spokeswoman Lindas Krecic says the conductor told officials that the person “appeared” on the tracks and the driver had no time to react. Krecic says investigators are reviewing video of the crash to determine exactly what happened.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company