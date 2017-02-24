Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Allegedly Pointed Gun At Them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Columbus have shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them.

Officers were called to the scene Thursday night on a report that a man sitting in an SUV had pointed a gun at someone. The caller also said the man had an assault rifle and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police say when officers arrived they approached the SUV and saw the man get out of the vehicle and point a gun at one of the officers. They say one officer fired multiple shots, hitting the man, who was later identified as Jimmie Patton. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they recovered a rifle and a handgun at the scene. No one else was hurt.

