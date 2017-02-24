Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor Forms Committee For Ohio Governor Bid

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor has formalized her intent to run for governor next year.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, a Republican, announced creation of the Mary Taylor for Governor committee Thursday, which clears her to begin campaigning, raising money and seeking endorsements.

Taylor plans a campaign announcement and kickoff later this year.

She’s one of three high-profile Ohio Republicans aspiring to governor. The others are Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted).

Taylor has been Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sik) lieutenant since 2011. She is a former state auditor and state representative from the Akron suburb of Green. Kasich says he will endorse her.

Taylor has stepped down as honorary chair of Onward Ohio, a PAC she helped organize ahead of formalizing her intent to run.

