Kasich: Trump ‘listened Very Carefully’ About Medicaid

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) says there is no animosity between him and President Donald Trump, his former Republican presidential rival.

Kasich says after a White House meeting that now that Trump is the president, “it’s sort of like being on an airplane. You want to root for the pilot.”

The governor says he shared his ideas on potential changes to former President Barack Obama’s health care law with Trump during the meeting, which took place Friday.

Ohio was among 31 states that expanded Medicaid under the law and Kasich says Trump “listened very carefully to what I had to say about it and had a very positive response.”

Kasich was in Washington for a weekend of meetings at the National Governors Association and the Republican Governors Association.

