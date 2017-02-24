Jackson Scores 18 As Ohio State Beats No. 16 Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Jackson scored 18 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and Ohio State upset No. 16 Wisconsin 83-73 on Thursday night.

JaQuan Lyle had 17 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak and beat a ranked team for the first time in nearly a year.

Bronson Koenig had 27 points for Wisconsin (22-6, 11-4), which lost the lead in the game’s first minute and could never get any traction. The Badgers have lost three of four.

Ohio State led by 12 points with 10 minutes left on a 3 by Lyle and never let Wisconsin get closer than nine points. They led by 20 with 4:39 to go and cruised to the win, beating Wisconsin for the first time in the last four tries.

After Wisconsin’s Vitto Brown hit a 3-pointer to start the game, the Buckeyes answered with a 13-2 run and wouldn’t relinquish the lead. Five Ohio State players hit 3-pointers and they went into halftime with a 44-31 lead — despite the efforts of Koenig, who had 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc for the Badgers.

BIG PICTURE:

Wisconsin: A stunning loss for the Badgers and a huge setback as they compete for the Big Ten regular-season crown.

Ohio State: By far the biggest win in a season that has been otherwise frustrating and disappointing.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin: Plays at Michigan State on Sunday.

Ohio State: Visits Penn State on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Comments

comments