Indians Brantley Takes Full Swings In Latest Comeback

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — CleveIand Indians outfielder Michael Brantley took regular batting practice for the first time in training camp this year, a significant step in his latest comeback from a shoulder injury.

Brantley took 120 swings in an outdoor batting cage Friday as several Cleveland coaches and medical director Lonnie Soloff watched intently. Brantley had been limited to soft-toss workouts, but he was able to take full cuts against normal pitches.

The 29-year-old played in just 11 games last season as he was unable to make a full recovery following offseason surgery on his right shoulder. He had another operation in August to relieve tendinitis in his biceps.

Brantley has been pleased with his progress. The Indians are hoping he can make a full recovery as they attempt to defend their AL title.

An All-Star in 2014, Brantley initially injured his shoulder diving for a ball on Sept. 22, 2015.

