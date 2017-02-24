Ex-inmates Freed After 20 Years Sue Detectives, Prosecutors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two Ohio men who spent 20 years in prison for a murder before their convictions were overturned are suing prosecutors and East Cleveland detectives.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports 38-year-old Laurese Glover and 39-year-old Derrick Wheatt allege detectives manipulated a 14-year-old girl into identifying them as culprits in the 1995 shooting and withheld potentially exonerating information. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The county prosecutor’s spokesman says the office is reviewing the suit. East Cleveland’s law director said she hadn’t seen it.

An attorney for the third defendant in the case, Eugene Johnson, says he’ll probably file his own lawsuit.

The three were convicted as teenagers, but denied killing 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. They were freed in 2015, and a spokesman says prosecutors don’t intend to re-file charges against them.

Information from: cleveland.com,

