Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, KC Get 4 Extra Draft Picks

NEW YORK (AP) — Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kansas City each will get four compensatory picks in April’s NFL draft while Seattle will have two additional selections in the third round.

The NFL announced the distribution of the 32 compensatory picks Friday.

Teams losing more or better free agents than they acquire the previous year are eligible to receive additional picks, based on a formula that factors salary, playing time and postseason honors. The choices are distributed at the end of the third through the seventh round.

Rule changes also allow the picks to be traded this year for the first time.

Miami received two compensatory selections while Los Angeles and the Seahawks received two each. Arizona, Baltimore, Carolina, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New England, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and the New York Jets also received a compensatory selection.

This year’s draft begins April 27 in Philadelphia.

AP NFL website: and

