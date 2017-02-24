5 Injured In Ohio Group Home Stabbing Attack

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say five people have been injured in a stabbing attack at a group home in Ohio by a woman who allegedly was removed from the home for being disruptive.

Toledo police say the woman returned to the home Thursday afternoon after being removed a day earlier. They say she grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and attacked several residents. The house caretaker also was stabbed in the attack. Police say the woman then ran away.

All five victims were taken to a hospital. Police say two of the victims were hospitalized in serious condition. The other three have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police later found the suspect and arrested her. She’s charged with five counts of felonious assault.

