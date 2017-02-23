MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woman’s Sassy Obit Warns People To Wait To Claim Her Stuff

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Relatives of a 91-year-old Ohio woman who died this week are giving her the last word with a sassy, occasionally profane that starts with the basics — “I was born. I lived. I died.” — and instructs people to “wait the appropriate amount of time” before trying to claim her stuff.

They wrote it in Jean Oddi’s perspective, recapping the people important to her, adventures she had and her favorite activities, including playing cards and teaching her granddaughter “dirty songs.”

Her daughter, Casey Oddi Clark, tells The Columbus Dispatch ( ) the obituary celebrates a blunt woman who lived unapologetically.

It also promises an “after-party” following the funeral but warns: “If you are sick, don’t bother to come. I might be dead, but I still don’t want your germs.”

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company