MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Ohio Man’s Amish Hair-cutting Case

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t review the case of the Ohio leader of a breakaway group that was accused in hair- and beard-cutting attacks on fellow Amish.

Defense lawyers challenged the constitutionality of the federal hate crimes law, and how a kidnapping allegation was used to stiffen the sentence for 71-year-old Samuel Mullet Sr. He petitioned the Supreme Court after a federal court rejected his appeal last May.

Mullet’s attorney, Ed Bryan, tells Cleveland.com ( ) he’s disappointed the high court has decided not to take up the case.

Prosecutors said some victims in the 2011 attacks were restrained as others cut their hair and beards, which have spiritual significance in the Amish faith.

Mullet received an 11-year sentence and is the only one of the 16 defendants still in prison.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company