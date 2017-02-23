MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pete Rose Appears On Phillies' Wall Of Fame Ballot

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose is on the ballot for the Philadelphia Phillies’ wall of fame, his first association with the team since he was banned from baseball in 1989.

The Philadelphia Inquirer ( ) reports the Phillies received permission from Major League Baseball to include Rose, who was inducted last year into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

The career hits leader is among 10 candidates listed on the Phillies’ ballot. Fan voting began Thursday on the team’s website and is open until March 15. An honoree will be chosen by a selection committee from among the top five vote-getters.

Rose played for the Phillies for five seasons, helping them win their first World Series title in 1980. He is under a lifetime ban for betting on the sport.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer,

