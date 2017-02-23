MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio, Wisconsin Kick Start Interstate Talks On Trump Effect

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican legislative leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin are joining forces, and hoping to enlist others, as they prepare for massive changes in how the federal government under President Donald Trump deals with states.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will discuss the effort Thursday in Ohio.

Vos says the goal is to partner with the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national speakers group and governors to tackle issues that will be affected by a Trump presidency. Those include how states will need to react to the repeal of the federal health care law and to changes in how federal money is delivered to states.

Rosenberger’s spokesman says the main message is that “nobody’s in this alone.”

___

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company