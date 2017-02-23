Ohio Court Dismisses Untried Case Of Alleged Rape By Teen

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed the case of an adult identified as a suspect in a rape he allegedly committed as a teenager.

The high court previously agreed to hear the suspect’s challenge of reopening his case. But the court on Wednesday dismissed it without explanation, saying it shouldn’t have been accepted for court review.

The ruling is a victory for defendant Darlell Orr, who was indicted in 2013 for an attack 20 years earlier in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County.

The indictment came after a DNA sample taken when Orr was arrested on a murder charge matched DNA from the unsolved rape of a 14-year-old girl in 1993.

A county judge and a state appeals court previously ruled that laws in place then barred juveniles from being prosecuted as adults.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company