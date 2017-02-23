Columbus Shooting After Argument Leaves Man Dead, Woman Hurt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Columbus say a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police tell WBNS-TV ( ) that a man and a woman were arguing inside a house Wednesday night. Officials say the pair then moved to the street and later a yard across the street, where shots were fired.

Officials say both individuals who were arguing were shot and transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police say the man, 36-year-old Lonnie Lambert, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 49-year-old woman was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV,

Comments

comments