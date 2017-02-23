MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Columbus Shooting After Argument Leaves Man Dead, Woman Hurt

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Columbus say a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police tell WBNS-TV ( ) that a man and a woman were arguing inside a house Wednesday night. Officials say the pair then moved to the street and later a yard across the street, where shots were fired.

Officials say both individuals who were arguing were shot and transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police say the man, 36-year-old Lonnie Lambert, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 49-year-old woman was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company