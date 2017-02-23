Cincinnati Facing Projected $25M Budget Shortfall Next Year

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A $25.1 million shortfall has been projected for Cincinnati’s upcoming budget, and the city manager is recommending most departments prepare to make 10 percent budget cuts.

City Manager Harry Black made the recommendations in a memo to the city council. Black also recommends that public safety departments, including police and fire, prepare to make budget cuts of 3 percent.

The city’s current estimated expenses for 2018 are $414.1 million. Estimated revenues total only $389 million, leaving the $25.1 million gap.

Black wrote that the earnings tax isn’t meeting projections. That makes up the main source of the city’s revenue.

Black expects to present the fiscal 2018 budget in May. It would be up to the mayor and city council to make changes before the fiscal year starts July 1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company