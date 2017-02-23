MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Boy, 9, Is 5th Ohio Child To Die After Flu-related Illness

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
MARION, Ohio (AP) — Health officials say a 9-year-old boy from Marion is the fifth child to die after suffering flu-related illness in Ohio this month.

Relatives say his family initially thought the third-grader was suffering breathing problems related to his asthma. He was rushed to a Columbus hospital, where he died.

Ohio previously reported four flu-related child deaths in recent weeks: a 6-year-old Salem boy and a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool, both in Columbiana County in eastern Ohio; a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County in northwest Ohio; and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County.

One child died in Ohio during the previous flu season, which typically lasts from October to May. Six died during that same period between 2014 and 2015.

