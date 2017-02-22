Tuesday’s Scores
Tol. Start 75, Tol. Bowsher 18
Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Morrow Little Miami 35
Findlay 50, Ashland 42
Lebanon 51, Trenton Edgewood 31
Logan 53, Hilliard Darby 46
Attica Seneca E. 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31
Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 36
Marion Pleasant 58, Medina Highland 31
Pemberville Eastwood 44, Genoa Area 30
St. Henry 65, Van Buren 36
Versailles 67, Day. Northridge 19
Arlington 97, Cory-Rawson 20
Continental 47, Ft. Jennings 42, OT
Edgerton 49, Pioneer N. Central 34
Fayetteville-Perry 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Perry 18
New Riegel 40, Vanlue 24
Sandusky St. Mary 49, Plymouth 31