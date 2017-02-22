Toledo City Council Votes To Fund More Police Body Cameras

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo city officials have voted to fund the purchase of more body cameras for police.

WTOL-TV reports ( ) that Toledo City Council voted unanimously to allocate $156,000 in grant money toward body cameras for the police department late Tuesday.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says the department already has 54 body cameras. He says the funds will enable the department to outfit all 400 officers with cameras.

Toledo police adopted the technology in 2015.

___

Information from: WTOL-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company