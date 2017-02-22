MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: 9 Charged After Attack Video Posted On Facebook

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say video of an alleged attack on a woman that was posted on Facebook led to warrants charging eight women and a man with felonious assault.

Middletown police say they were notified Monday of the attack when members of the public sent the video to the police department’s Facebook page. The posting was quickly removed, but a police statement says investigators determined a 19-year-old woman was assaulted by nine adults at a house in Middletown.

Police say the video showed the woman being beaten with fists and feet. They said no weapons were used, and the woman declined treatment for her injuries.

Police identified the suspects, but didn’t provide information on any motive.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reported Wednesday that at least one suspect has been arrested.

