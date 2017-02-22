Jail Officer Admits Providing Inmate Phones For Drug Dealing

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio jail officer accused of facilitating drug trafficking by trying to sell phones to inmates has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Investigators alleged that former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer Michael Rose Jr. arranged to provide cellphones to multiple inmates in exchange for thousands of dollars.

The 29-year-old Rose admitted his actions in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for his attorney.

Rose’s sentencing is scheduled May 23. The Dayton Daily News reports that the plea deal doesn’t include an agreed sentence and that his attorney calculated the guideline range at less than two years, though by law he could face up to 20 years.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company