GOP Congressmen In Ohio Lay Low Amid Town Hall Push

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans concerned about repeal of the Affordable Care Act and stoked by liberal groups opposed to President Donald Trump’s actions have organized town halls across the battleground state during this week’s congressional recess.

Most Republican congressional representatives are skipping the events.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, a conservative and 10-year House veteran, was an exception. He attended events in his district Monday and engaged with protesters who showed up.

But on Tuesday and Wednesday, constituents seeking town halls demonstrated at the offices of Republican Sen. Rob Portman and GOP Reps. Bob Gibbs, Mike Turner, Bob Latta and Steve Chabot (SHA’-but).

GOP Reps. Pat Tiberi (TEE’-behr-ee) and Steve Stivers were not expected at town hall-style meetings in their respective districts Wednesday. Something similar is planned in Rep. Jim Renacci’s (reh-NAY’-seez) district Thursday.

Comments

comments