Final AP Boys Poll Winners Hope History Repeats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The four divisional leaders in the final Associated Press boys basketball polls of the season can be encouraged that they likely will be playing for state titles next month in Columbus — at least based on last year’s results,

In 2016, two schools that led the voting at the end — New Concord John Glenn in Division II and Lima Central Catholic of Division III — each won championships at Value City Arena on the campus of Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Van Wert Lincolnview, the top school in Division IV, was beaten in the championship game by Willoughby Cornerstone Christian. Also, Lima Senior, second in the Division I poll last year, lost the title game to Westerville South.

That leads to the last AP poll released this week in which Cincinnati Moeller (22-0) tops Division I with 24 of 25 first-place votes. Massillon (18-2) received the other.

Upper Sandusky (21-0) edged Trotwood-Madison (20-2) by 215 to 210 total votes in Division II. In Division III, Leavittsburg LaBrae (21-0) is ranked No. 1, as is McDonald (20-1) in Division IV.

The final AP girls poll was last week.

DOGGED DETERMINATION

In beating Columbus Northland 65-51 in the City League championship game on Saturday, Columbus South captured its first title since 1980. The Bulldogs hadn’t appeared in the title game since 1988, when current coach Ramon Spears was on the team.

South went 1-19 when he took over in 2010-11 but has made the Division II district finals each of the past three seasons.

Northland’s loss was just the second in 170 City League games dating to 2006-07, including nine City championship game titles. The loss also snapped a 16-game win streak by North Division teams in the title game.

CLOSE CALLS

The Minster-Fort Recovery boys basketball game on Friday had plenty of excitement. Down 62-59, Minster’s Isaac Dorsten, who had not attempted a 3-pointer all season, hit a trey as time ran out to send the game into overtime. In the first overtime, Minster’s Bryce Schmiesing was fouled driving to the basket as time expired. Shooting in front of the Fort Recovery student section, Schmiesing calmly made both free throws to send the game into a second overtime.

Fort Recovery finally prevailed 86-82 in four overtimes thanks to a 33-point, 10-rebound game from Indians center Micaiah Cox. The next night against McComb, Cox scored 31 points to reach 1,000 career points, the 16th Indians player to reach the milestone.

Also, the annual Battle of Bullfrog Road was another thriller as New Riegel’s Brian Hughes scored the game-winning bucket with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift the Blue Jackets over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 47-46, on Saturday. It was New Riegel’s third straight win in the rivalry, which is named for the stretch of road that separates the two Seneca County schools.

MILESTONES

Leipsic girls coach Gary Kreinbrink earned his 400th career win when the Vikings beat Van Buren, 59-35, on Feb. 16. In his 31 years as Leipsic’s head coach, Kreinbrink has a 400-316 career record. . Maryann Holderman earned her 200th win at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale and her 292nd career win overall when the Falcons beat Carey 62-59. Holderman’s daughter, Sydney, scored in 28 points in her mom’s milestone win. Holderman, who has coaching stops at Fostoria and Old Fort as well, is 292-164 in her coaching career.

NOTABLES

Haviland Wayne Trace senior Ethan Linder surpassed 2,000 career points in a 61-36 victory over Defiance Tinora. In the process, the Raiders earned a share of the Green Meadows Conference title for the fifth year in a row. . Montpelier’s Kolden Uribes scored a school-record 41 points in a 91-51 victory over Edon, surpassing 1,000 career points during the game. . Ohio State junior commit Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 39 points for Upper Arlington in its 75-57 win over Dublin Coffman for the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division title. He had 27 points in the first half. . Wauseon can clinch its first outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship since 2000 with a win vs. Hamler Patrick Henry on Friday.

