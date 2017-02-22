Fiery Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Akron

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Akron say a multiple vehicle crash has left one person dead and three injured.

Fire officials say an accident involving four vehicles caused another collision involving two cars near the U.S. Route 224 and Interstate 77 exit ramp around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say a vehicle in the second crash caught fire.

Fire officials say one person was pulled from a car in the second crash while another person died.

Authorities say three people were hurt in the second crash. Officials have not released the condition of the victims.

An investigation is ongoing.

