Detroit Beats Cleveland State 91-83 Behind Jenkins, Hogan

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Jenkins scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Jaleel Hogan had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Detroit beat Cleveland State 91-83 on Tuesday night to end a three-game skid.

Josh McFolley added 17 points and Jarod Williams had 10 boards and nine assists for the Titans (7-21, 5-11), who shot 59.2 percent from the floor, outrebounded the Vikings 40-28, and outscored them 38-24 in the paint.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Vikings closed to 48-42 on a 10-6 run, capped by Anthony Wright’s 3-point play, and trailed 55-49 with 13 minutes left. The Titans scored 16 of the next 20 points to open a 71-53 lead with 8:25 to go, but Cleveland State got within six again, 77-71 , on Daniel Leavitt’s 3-pointer. McFolley’s dunk sparked an 8-0 run for an 85-71 lead with 1:42 left and Detroit held on.

Levitt hit 6 of 7 3-pointers for a career-high 18 points for Cleveland State (8-21, 4-13), which has lost four straight.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company