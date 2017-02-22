Controversial Anti-crime Program To Be Expanded In Columbus

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An anti-crime summer initiative by police will be expanded to a year-round program in Ohio’s capital, where it has drawn criticism from protesters following fatal shootings by officers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther plans to announce changes to the initiative in his State of the City address at the city’s police academy on Thursday.

Protesters have complained the initiative unfairly targets low-income black neighborhoods.

Public Safety Director Ned Pettus says the program will not be used in specific neighborhoods this year. Instead, police will utilize crime statistics to determine which areas should be the focus of the initiative.

The city’s 2017 budget earmarks roughly $750,000 in funding for the program, which has been marred by a 23-year-old man’s fatal shooting by undercover officers last summer.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company