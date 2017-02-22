Bipartisan Effort Launched To Update Ohio Crime Laws

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Proposed legislation would keep Ohio offenders on parole who commit technical violations like missing mandatory meetings from being automatically returned to prison.

The bipartisan legislation announced Wednesday would also allow more offenders to petition to have their records sealed and give judges more discretion when sentencing inmates to parole.

The legislation would also put more emphasis in felony sentencing laws on rehabilitation in an effort to keep more nonviolent offenders in the community from the beginning.

State Sen. Charleta Tavares (shar-LEE’-tuh tuh-VAR’-his), a Columbus Democrat, says not every violation of the law requires a stay in prison.

The proposal is one of a series of efforts over the past few years to change how Ohio punishes offenders as a way of reducing the state’s prison population.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company