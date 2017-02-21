MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

University Of Toledo’s Board Approves Master Plan

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has approved a financial plan for campus-wide renovations.

The Blade reports ( ) that the board of trustees approved a $275 master plan on Monday. A combination of donations, state funds and bonds will cover the overhaul.

Administrators plan to update the campus in two phases over 10 years. The school will renovate several buildings including the Thomas Student Union, Carlson Library, University Hall and different dormitories.

There are also plans to build a new research center and athletic facilities.

University President Sharon Gaber says the project will ultimately better the experiences of students and faculty.

Information from: The Blade,

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
