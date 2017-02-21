Police: 4 Teens Wounded In 2 Separate Shootings In Cleveland

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Four teenagers have been wounded in two separate shootings in Cleveland.

Police say two 14-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were shot Monday night in the city. Witnesses tell police that the shots were fired from a car with tinted windows. The teens were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Around the same time, a fourth teen, a 16-year-old boy, was wounded in a separate shooting. Police say he was shot in the abdomen.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims or said if they believe the shootings are connected.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company