MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Prison System Investigates Suspected Inmate Overdoses

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says it’s investigating a series of nonfatal drug overdoses of inmates at a central Ohio prison this weekend.

Grant Doepel (DOH’-puhl), a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, on Tuesday confirmed the investigation at Pickaway Correctional Institution. But he said further details weren’t available.

Doepel says fewer than six inmates overdosed.

Overdoses by people behind bars have become an issue as the state’s painkiller and heroin epidemic has worsened, though the problem is more closely associated with jails.

Over the past year or two, jail inmates in Lake and Richland counties, among others, have overdosed. Some of them died.

Overdoses last year at the county jail serving Youngstown in northeastern Ohio led a sheriff to request a body scanner to stop drugs from getting inside.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company