MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio GOP Lawmaker Won’t Sponsor Payday Lending Reform Bill

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who vowed to push payday lending reform in Ohio has decided not to sponsor such a bill during her final two-year term, marking a setback for those hoping to further crack down on that industry.

Rep. Marlene Anielski tells Cleveland.com ( ) it’s an important issue but she feels she can only effectively focus on one topic, and she’s prioritizing suicide prevention. That’s personal for Anielski, whose son killed himself.

Her Democratic co-sponsor plans to proceed with a payday lending reform bill. But he says losing Anielski’s sponsorship is a setback because the proposal won’t pass without support from Republicans. They control the Legislature and have been hesitant to further restrict payday lending.

A research group found such loans are more expensive in Ohio than any other state.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company