Macy’s Tops 4Q Profit Forecasts

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Macy’s Inc. is reporting fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $475 million.

The Cincinnati-based department store chain said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

Macy’s posted revenue of $8.52 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.58 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.15 per share.

Macy’s shares have decreased roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has decreased 21 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M

