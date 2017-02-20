Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash In Ohio

SOUTH VIENNA, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small plane has been killed in a crash in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the plane went down in a field Sunday afternoon near Interstate 70 in Harmony Township in Clark County. The 25-year-old unidentified pilot was killed.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is listed as an experimental, amateur-built aircraft.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. No other information was immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

