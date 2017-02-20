MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NE Ohio Officer Kills Suspect After 9-hour Hostage Standoff

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer fatally shot a man who held a woman at knifepoint during a nine-hour standoff in northeastern Ohio.

Authorities say the man took the woman hostage in the laundry room of a Kent apartment complex when officers investigating possible drug activity tried to make contact with him Sunday afternoon.

Kent police say emergency responders tried for hours to negotiate with him before moving to rescue the woman Sunday night. They say he was shot during the rescue attempt, but they didn’t release details of how the scene unfolded.

Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Carter, of Kent.

Police say the woman and the officers involved weren’t seriously hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company