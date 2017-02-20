MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kasich Wants Ohio Teachers To Complete Business Externships

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A provision in Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) budget proposal would require Ohio teachers to complete externships with a local business in order to have their licenses renewed.

That renewal process generally occurs every five years.

Kasich believes the externships would help involve businesses more in education.

The Republican says too many high school graduates are pursuing expensive college degrees that don’t prepare them for realistic jobs. He says that teachers gaining “on-site work experience” with businesses or local chambers of commerce would help better serve students for more 21st-century careers.

The president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers says she thinks it could be a beneficial option for some teachers but would rather see it considered as a recommendation or best practice, not a mandatory requirement.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company