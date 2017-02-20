Flyers-Canucks Sums

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 25 (Provorov, Gostisbehere), 5:45 (pp). Penalties_Chaput, VAN, (tripping), 2:08; Burrows, VAN, (hooking), 5:03; Del zotto, PHI, (cross checking), 11:48; Streit, PHI, (tripping), 16:15.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Voracek 15 (Gostisbehere, Couturier), 1:11. 3, Philadelphia, Schenn 18 (Gostisbehere), 2:38 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Granlund 15 (D.Sedin, H.Sedin), 3:43. 5, Vancouver, Hansen 6 (Horvat, Hutton), 12:42. Penalties_Tryamkin, VAN, (interference), 2:16; Lyubimov, PHI, (tripping), 5:41.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Streit, PHI, (tripping), 2:55.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-11-8_28. Vancouver 8-6-6_20.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 10-7-1 (20 shots-18 saves). Vancouver, Miller 16-17-3 (28-25).

A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:27.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Vaughan Rody.

