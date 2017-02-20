MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fifty-five Years After First Orbit, Glenn Still Inspires

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn is continuing to inspire 55 years after becoming the first American to orbit Earth.

Since Glenn’s death on Dec. 8 at the age of 95, devotees have visited an exhibit of his artifacts at Ohio State University, backers have begun fundraising for an observatory and astronomy park in Glenn’s name and work has begun on a 7-foot statue in his likeness.

Glenn’s storied life included time as a military test pilot and U.S. senator, but it was the history-making Mercury mission that propelled Glenn and his spacecraft Friendship 7 into the history books.

The anniversary of the flight is Monday.

During 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds on Feb. 20, 1962, the capsule circled the Earth three times, making Glenn the first American to orbit Earth.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company