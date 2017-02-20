Ekholm Scores In 3rd, Predators Beat Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Sunday night.

Ryan Ellis, Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Predators, who never trailed. James Neal and P.K. Subban each had a pair of assists.

Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves. Brandon Saad and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first time in three games. Seth Jones and Alexander Wennberg had two assists apiece.

Ellis opened the scoring 2:24 into the game with a one-timer from just below the blue line. He got an assist from fellow defenseman Roman Josi, who set him up with a nice pass from right point.

