MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Driver Stopped For Speeding, Then Charged In Murder Attempt

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Illinois driver was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike and then charged with attempted murder after a trooper noticed signs of violence.

Troopers say the 57-year-old Peoria woman and a passenger were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after the traffic stop Saturday morning in Sandusky County.

The patrol says the arrest of Susan Howard stemmed from an earlier, unspecified “incident” further south near London, Ohio, roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from where the traffic stop occurred. Troopers didn’t provide details about the attempted murder allegation, but say the case remains under investigation.

Howard has since been jailed in Fremont. It wasn’t clear Monday whether she has an attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company