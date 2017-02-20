Dad Found Safe In Ohio After Mysterious Texas Disappearance

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they’ve safely located a man whose mysterious disappearance from the San Antonio area spurred weeks of searching by his family and volunteers.

Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal ( ) that a tip led them to 44-year-old Lee Arms in a community near Bath Township. They say he tried to escape his life in Texas and ended up in Ohio after meeting someone online.

Police notified his family but declined to release further details because Arms wasn’t charged with a crime.

The father of three from Falls City, Texas, had vanished Feb. 5. After he didn’t show up for work, his car was found still running and abandoned with its lights flashing, with his wallet and other belongings still at the scene.

