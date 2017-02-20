MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Associated Press Boys State Basketball Poll

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 23. Mason 21. Cin. La Salle 19. Cle. St. Ignatius 17.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 30. Wapakoneta 22. Sandusky 18. Byesville Meadowbrook 17. Cin. Hughes 16.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 24. Findlay Liberty-Benton 22. Brookville 17. Martins Ferry 15.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grove City Christian 28. Sidney Fairlawn 26. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 26. Old Fort 19. Ft. Loramie 18. Holgate 16. Russia 16.

