Youngstown State Edges Past Northern Kentucky 81-77

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Morse scored 20 points, Matt Donlan added 14 more and Youngstown State overtook Northern Kentucky late in the second half for an 81-77 win Saturday night.

Youngstown State (11-18, 5-11 Horizon League) got a layup from Morse to spark a 7-0 burst that made it 79-75 with two minutes left and put the Penguins on top for good. Braun Hartfield had the go-ahead bucket during the run, and Morse later hit a jumper with 35 seconds to go, pushing the margin back to four after Northern Kentucky’s Mason Faulkner got a pair of free throws to put the Norse within striking distance.

Moments later, Faulkner’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Devin Haygood and neither team scored the rest of the way.

Jorden Kaufman and Braun Hartfield had 12 points apiece for Youngstown State and Francisco Santiago got 10.

Faulkner led Northern Kentucky (18-10, 9-6) with 16 points, Drew McDonald scored 14 and Carson Williams had 11 with 10 rebounds.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company